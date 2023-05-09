Cloudy
50.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Astros head into matchup against the Angels on losing streak

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Houston Astros (17-18, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (20-16, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (2-4, 2.60 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Angels: Shohei Ohtani (4-0, 2.54 ERA, .87 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -138, Astros +118; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros are looking to end their three-game losing streak with a win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles is 20-16 overall and 10-7 at home. The Angels have the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play at .262.

Houston has a 17-18 record overall and a 9-7 record on the road. The Astros have a 7-14 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani has seven home runs, 16 walks and 22 RBI while hitting .301 for the Angels. Anthony Rendon is 14-for-35 with a double, a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with seven home runs while slugging .547. Jeremy Pena is 9-for-38 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .288 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by four runs

Astros: 3-7, .204 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Loup: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Jared Walsh: 10-Day IL (headaches), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (spine), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (thumb)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 