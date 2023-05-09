Nationals face the Giants leading series 1-0

Washington Nationals (15-20, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (15-19, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (1-4, 5.17 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (2-5, 4.40 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Giants -239, Nationals +196; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals play the San Francisco Giants leading the series 1-0.

San Francisco has a 15-19 record overall and a 9-9 record in home games. The Giants are 10-6 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Washington has gone 9-8 on the road and 15-20 overall. The Nationals have an 8-15 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Tuesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMonte Wade Jr has three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 10 RBI while hitting .261 for the Giants. Thairo Estrada is 15-for-39 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Keibert Ruiz has five doubles, three home runs and 13 RBI for the Nationals. Lane Thomas is 11-for-32 with a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .236 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Nationals: 6-4, .275 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Giants: Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (calf), Darin Ruf: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

Nationals: Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (foot), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press