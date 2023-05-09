Cloudy
50.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Yankees host the Athletics, try to continue home win streak

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Oakland Athletics (8-28, fifth in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (19-17, fifth in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Drew Rucinski (0-2, 7.71 ERA, 2.25 WHIP, four strikeouts); Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (0-3, 5.83 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Yankees -238, Athletics +194; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Oakland Athletics trying to extend a three-game home winning streak.

New York is 19-17 overall and 12-8 in home games. The Yankees rank seventh in the majors with 46 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Oakland has an 8-28 record overall and a 5-13 record in road games. The Athletics are 6-24 in games when they have given up a home run.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rizzo ranks third on the Yankees with 11 extra base hits (five doubles and six home runs). Willie Calhoun is 10-for-31 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker has four doubles and 10 home runs for the Athletics. Esteury Ruiz is 14-for-44 with four doubles, a triple and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .228 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Athletics: 3-7, .250 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Oswald Peraza: day-to-day (ankle), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (hip), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (biceps), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Ramon Laureano: day-to-day (head), Mason Miller: day-to-day (elbow), Aledmys Diaz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Martinez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (personal), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Seth Brown: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 