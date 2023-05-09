Yankees host the Athletics, try to continue home win streak

Oakland Athletics (8-28, fifth in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (19-17, fifth in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Drew Rucinski (0-2, 7.71 ERA, 2.25 WHIP, four strikeouts); Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (0-3, 5.83 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Yankees -238, Athletics +194; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Oakland Athletics trying to extend a three-game home winning streak.

New York is 19-17 overall and 12-8 in home games. The Yankees rank seventh in the majors with 46 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Oakland has an 8-28 record overall and a 5-13 record in road games. The Athletics are 6-24 in games when they have given up a home run.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rizzo ranks third on the Yankees with 11 extra base hits (five doubles and six home runs). Willie Calhoun is 10-for-31 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker has four doubles and 10 home runs for the Athletics. Esteury Ruiz is 14-for-44 with four doubles, a triple and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .228 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Athletics: 3-7, .250 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Oswald Peraza: day-to-day (ankle), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (hip), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (biceps), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Ramon Laureano: day-to-day (head), Mason Miller: day-to-day (elbow), Aledmys Diaz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Martinez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (personal), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Seth Brown: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press