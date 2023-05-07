Clear
Brewers look to break 5-game road skid, play the Giants

By AP News

Milwaukee Brewers (18-15, second in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (15-17, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (0-0); Giants: Ross Stripling (0-1, 6.10 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Giants -139, Brewers +118; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will aim to stop a five-game road losing streak when they play the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco is 9-7 at home and 15-17 overall. The Giants have a 10-5 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Milwaukee has an 18-15 record overall and a 9-9 record in road games. The Brewers have a 13-5 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada has seven doubles, five home runs and 13 RBI for the Giants. LaMonte Wade Jr is 10-for-33 with a double, a triple, four home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez leads Milwaukee with nine home runs while slugging .554. Michael Brosseau is 4-for-24 with a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .240 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by three runs

Brewers: 3-7, .214 batting average, 3.71 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (calf), Darin Ruf: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Bryce Johnson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

Brewers: Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Urias: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gus Varland: 15-Day IL (hand), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (groin), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

