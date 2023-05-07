Clear
49.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Padres play the Dodgers in series rubber match

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Los Angeles Dodgers (20-14, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (18-16, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (4-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (1-0, 10.80 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -110, Padres -108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

San Diego has an 18-16 record overall and a 10-10 record in home games. The Padres have a 14-2 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Los Angeles has an 8-8 record on the road and a 20-14 record overall. The Dodgers have the second-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .449.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has seven doubles, five home runs and 17 RBI while hitting .220 for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 16-for-46 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .313 batting average, and has 10 doubles, five home runs, 19 walks and 14 RBI. Chris Taylor is 11-for-33 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .272 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .246 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Jose Azocar: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb sprain), David Dahl: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 15-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Dodgers: J.D. Martinez: 10-Day IL (back), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (groin), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 