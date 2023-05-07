Clear
Angels square off against the Rangers in series rubber match

By AP News

Texas Rangers (19-13, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (19-15, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (4-1, 2.41 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Suarez (1-1, 7.89 ERA, 1.99 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -121, Rangers +102; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Los Angeles is 19-15 overall and 9-6 in home games. The Angels have the fifth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .417.

Texas has a 19-13 record overall and a 7-7 record on the road. The Rangers have the fifth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .444.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has five doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Angels. Anthony Rendon is 13-for-37 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Jonah Heim has seven doubles and six home runs for the Rangers. Josh Jung is 9-for-37 with three doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 7-3, .281 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Rangers: 5-5, .265 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Aaron Loup: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 15-Day IL (elbow), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Jared Walsh: 10-Day IL (headaches), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Jacob deGrom: 15-Day IL (elbow), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Howard: 60-Day IL (lat), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (knee), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

