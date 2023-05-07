Royals host Oakland Athletics, look to break home slide

Oakland Athletics (8-26, fifth in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (8-26, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Mason Miller (0-1, 3.52 ERA, .98 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Royals: Ryan Yarbrough (0-4, 7.40 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Athletics -114, Royals -105; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals look to stop their three-game home losing streak with a win over the Oakland Athletics.

Kansas City has an 8-26 record overall and a 2-16 record in home games. The Royals have a 5-21 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Oakland is 8-26 overall and 5-11 in road games. The Athletics rank eighth in the AL with 37 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vinnie Pasquantino leads the Royals with six home runs while slugging .516. Salvador Perez is 15-for-38 with a double, four home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with 14 extra base hits (four doubles and 10 home runs). Jesus Aguilar is 7-for-26 with three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, .257 batting average, 6.80 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Athletics: 3-7, .246 batting average, 5.87 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Nicky Lopez: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Waters: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Aledmys Diaz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Martinez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (personal), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Seth Brown: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press