Dodgers take on the Padres looking to stop road slide

By AP News

Los Angeles Dodgers (19-14, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (18-15, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Dustin May (3-1, 3.15 ERA, .99 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (1-4, 5.59 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Padres -115, Dodgers -104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers travel to the San Diego Padres looking to stop a three-game road losing streak.

San Diego has an 18-15 record overall and a 10-9 record in home games. The Padres have gone 13-2 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Los Angeles has a 7-8 record on the road and a 19-14 record overall. The Dodgers have gone 12-4 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts has four doubles and six home runs while hitting .283 for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 14-for-47 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Mookie Betts has nine doubles, five home runs and 18 RBI for the Dodgers. Max Muncy is 7-for-34 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .281 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .260 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Jose Azocar: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb sprain), David Dahl: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 15-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Dodgers: J.D. Martinez: 10-Day IL (back), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (groin), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

