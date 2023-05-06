Angels look to keep home win streak alive, host the Rangers

Texas Rangers (18-13, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (19-14, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (3-2, 3.93 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (0-2, 4.85 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -120, Rangers +101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will try to keep a four-game home win streak alive when they play the Texas Rangers.

Los Angeles has a 9-5 record in home games and a 19-14 record overall. The Angels have the seventh-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .333.

Texas is 6-7 in road games and 18-13 overall. Rangers hitters have a collective .338 on-base percentage, the sixth-best percentage in the majors.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout leads the Angels with 17 extra base hits (nine doubles and eight home runs). Brandon Drury is 13-for-39 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Marcus Semien has eight doubles and five home runs while hitting .285 for the Rangers. Josh Jung is 8-for-36 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 8-2, .291 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Rangers: 4-6, .256 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Angels: Aaron Loup: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 15-Day IL (elbow), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Jared Walsh: 10-Day IL (headaches), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Jacob deGrom: 15-Day IL (elbow), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Howard: 60-Day IL (lat), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (knee), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

By The Associated Press