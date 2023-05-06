Light Rain
48.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Angels look to keep home win streak alive, host the Rangers

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Texas Rangers (18-13, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (19-14, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (3-2, 3.93 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (0-2, 4.85 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -120, Rangers +101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will try to keep a four-game home win streak alive when they play the Texas Rangers.

Los Angeles has a 9-5 record in home games and a 19-14 record overall. The Angels have the seventh-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .333.

Texas is 6-7 in road games and 18-13 overall. Rangers hitters have a collective .338 on-base percentage, the sixth-best percentage in the majors.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout leads the Angels with 17 extra base hits (nine doubles and eight home runs). Brandon Drury is 13-for-39 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Marcus Semien has eight doubles and five home runs while hitting .285 for the Rangers. Josh Jung is 8-for-36 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 8-2, .291 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Rangers: 4-6, .256 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Angels: Aaron Loup: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 15-Day IL (elbow), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Jared Walsh: 10-Day IL (headaches), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Jacob deGrom: 15-Day IL (elbow), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Howard: 60-Day IL (lat), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (knee), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 