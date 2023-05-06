Light Rain
49.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Athletics play the Royals leading series 1-0

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Oakland Athletics (7-26, fifth in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (8-25, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (0-2, 7.26 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (2-3, 8.49 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Royals -173, Athletics +146; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics play the Kansas City Royals leading the series 1-0.

Kansas City is 8-25 overall and 2-15 in home games. Royals hitters are batting a collective .233, which ranks ninth in the AL.

Oakland has a 4-11 record on the road and a 7-26 record overall. The Athletics are 3-5 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez has seven doubles and six home runs for the Royals. Vinnie Pasquantino is 12-for-42 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Brent Rooker leads Oakland with 10 home runs while slugging .726. Jesus Aguilar is 9-for-28 with four home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .275 batting average, 6.59 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Athletics: 2-8, .238 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Nicky Lopez: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Waters: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Aledmys Diaz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Martinez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (personal), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Seth Brown: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 