Athletics play the Royals leading series 1-0

Oakland Athletics (7-26, fifth in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (8-25, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (0-2, 7.26 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (2-3, 8.49 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Royals -173, Athletics +146; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics play the Kansas City Royals leading the series 1-0.

Kansas City is 8-25 overall and 2-15 in home games. Royals hitters are batting a collective .233, which ranks ninth in the AL.

Oakland has a 4-11 record on the road and a 7-26 record overall. The Athletics are 3-5 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez has seven doubles and six home runs for the Royals. Vinnie Pasquantino is 12-for-42 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Brent Rooker leads Oakland with 10 home runs while slugging .726. Jesus Aguilar is 9-for-28 with four home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .275 batting average, 6.59 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Athletics: 2-8, .238 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Nicky Lopez: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Waters: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Aledmys Diaz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Martinez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (personal), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Seth Brown: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press