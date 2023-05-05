Cloudy
50.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Dodgers seek to prolong win streak, play the Padres

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Los Angeles Dodgers (19-13, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (17-15, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (5-1, 1.89 ERA, .76 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (1-2, 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -119, Padres -101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to prolong a six-game win streak with a victory against the San Diego Padres.

San Diego is 17-15 overall and 9-9 in home games. The Padres have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .320.

Los Angeles is 19-13 overall and 7-7 in road games. Dodgers hitters have a collective .336 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in the majors.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has seven doubles, five home runs and 17 RBI while hitting .227 for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 13-for-46 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Max Muncy has a double and 12 home runs while hitting .239 for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 12-for-41 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .274 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .268 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb sprain), David Dahl: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Engel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 15-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Dodgers: J.D. Martinez: 10-Day IL (back), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (groin), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 