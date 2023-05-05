Dodgers seek to prolong win streak, play the Padres

Los Angeles Dodgers (19-13, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (17-15, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (5-1, 1.89 ERA, .76 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (1-2, 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -119, Padres -101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to prolong a six-game win streak with a victory against the San Diego Padres.

San Diego is 17-15 overall and 9-9 in home games. The Padres have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .320.

Los Angeles is 19-13 overall and 7-7 in road games. Dodgers hitters have a collective .336 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in the majors.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has seven doubles, five home runs and 17 RBI while hitting .227 for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 13-for-46 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Max Muncy has a double and 12 home runs while hitting .239 for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 12-for-41 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .274 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .268 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb sprain), David Dahl: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Engel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 15-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Dodgers: J.D. Martinez: 10-Day IL (back), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (groin), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press