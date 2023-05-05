Cloudy
Angels host the Rangers on 3-game home win streak

By AP News

Texas Rangers (18-12, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (18-14, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (2-0, 1.77 ERA, .84 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Angels: Tyler Anderson (1-0, 5.74 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Texas Rangers looking to extend a three-game home winning streak.

Los Angeles has gone 8-5 at home and 18-14 overall. The Angels have a 7-4 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Texas has an 18-12 record overall and a 6-6 record in road games. The Rangers have the third-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .453.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Renfroe has seven doubles, seven home runs and 21 RBI for the Angels. Brandon Drury is 12-for-36 with two doubles, a triple and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Marcus Semien has seven doubles and five home runs for the Rangers. Ezequiel Duran is 14-for-37 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 7-3, .300 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Rangers: 5-5, .265 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 15-Day IL (elbow), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Jared Walsh: 10-Day IL (headaches), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Jacob deGrom: 15-Day IL (elbow), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Howard: 60-Day IL (lat), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (knee), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

