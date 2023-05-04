Cloudy
Cardinals head into matchup with the Angels on losing streak

By AP News

Los Angeles Angels (17-14, second in the AL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (10-21, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 1:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (1-0, 4.11 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (2-3, 3.94 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Cardinals -144, Angels +122; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they take on the Los Angeles Angels.

St. Louis has a 10-21 record overall and a 5-10 record at home. The Cardinals have a 1-5 record in games decided by one run.

Los Angeles has gone 9-9 in road games and 17-14 overall. Angels hitters have a collective .421 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the AL.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has a .296 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has 11 doubles and four home runs. Willson Contreras is 10-for-34 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has a .307 batting average to lead the Angels, and has five doubles, a triple and seven home runs. Mike Trout is 12-for-43 with four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, .235 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Angels: 7-3, .281 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Packy Naughton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (groin)

Angels: Zach Neto: day-to-day (finger), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 15-Day IL (elbow), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Jared Walsh: 10-Day IL (headaches), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

