Mariners try to extend road win streak in matchup against the Athletics

Seattle Mariners (14-16, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (6-25, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Thursday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (2-2, 2.93 ERA, .95 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Athletics: Drew Rucinski (0-1, 4.76 ERA, 2.12 WHIP, one strikeout)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mariners -230, Athletics +189; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners visit the Oakland Athletics aiming to extend a three-game road winning streak.

Oakland is 3-14 in home games and 6-25 overall. The Athletics have a 3-9 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Seattle has a 14-16 record overall and a 7-7 record in road games. The Mariners are ninth in the AL with 34 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has two doubles, nine home runs and 22 RBI for the Athletics. Jesus Aguilar is 8-for-29 with four home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Teoscar Hernandez leads Seattle with seven home runs while slugging .420. Jarred Kelenic is 11-for-36 with three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .220 batting average, 6.14 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .198 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Aledmys Diaz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Martinez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (personal), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Seth Brown: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Easton McGee: 15-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press