Padres and Reds meet in series rubber match

Cincinnati Reds (13-17, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (16-15, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Cessa (1-3, 9.55 ERA, 2.22 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Padres: Seth Lugo (2-2, 3.58 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Padres -266, Reds +217; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the San Diego Padres and the Cincinnati Reds are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

San Diego has a 16-15 record overall and an 8-9 record at home. The Padres are 12-2 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Cincinnati has a 4-11 record in road games and a 13-17 record overall. The Reds have a 3-1 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts has four doubles and six home runs for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 14-for-46 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Nick Senzel leads Cincinnati with three home runs while slugging .468. Kevin Newman is 10-for-40 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .253 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by one run

Reds: 6-4, .260 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Padres: Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb sprain), David Dahl: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Engel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 15-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Reds: Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Connor Overton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press