Partly Cloudy
50 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Astros and Giants meet to determine series winner

Sponsored by:
By AP News

San Francisco Giants (12-17, fourth in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (16-14, second in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (1-5, 4.82 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (2-3, 2.54 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Astros -176, Giants +149; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros and San Francisco Giants play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Houston is 16-14 overall and 8-10 in home games. The Astros have a 7-11 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

San Francisco is 12-17 overall and 5-10 in road games. The Giants are 9-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has three doubles and five home runs for the Astros. Jeremy Pena is 13-for-39 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

J.D. Davis has two doubles and six home runs for the Giants. LaMonte Wade Jr is 11-for-33 with two doubles, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .222 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Giants: 6-4, .251 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Astros: Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (back), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (spine), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (thumb)

Giants: Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (calf), Sean Manaea: day-to-day (knee), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Darin Ruf: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Bryce Johnson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 