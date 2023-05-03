Cardinals come into matchup against the Angels on losing streak

Los Angeles Angels (16-14, third in the AL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (10-20, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (4-0, 1.85 ERA, .82 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (1-1, 5.97 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -146, Cardinals +125; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals will try to end their four-game slide when they play the Los Angeles Angels.

St. Louis is 10-20 overall and 5-9 in home games. The Cardinals have a 1-5 record in games decided by one run.

Los Angeles has a 16-14 record overall and an 8-9 record on the road. The Angels have gone 10-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 11 doubles, four home runs and 14 RBI for the Cardinals. Paul DeJong is 9-for-26 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Hunter Renfroe has seven doubles, seven home runs and 20 RBI while hitting .259 for the Angels. Ohtani is 14-for-42 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, .240 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Angels: 6-4, .277 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Packy Naughton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (groin)

Angels: Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 15-Day IL (elbow), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Jared Walsh: 10-Day IL (headaches), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press