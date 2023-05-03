Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics meet in game 2 of series

Seattle Mariners (13-16, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (6-24, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (1-1, 4.23 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (0-2, 6.23 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mariners -175, Athletics +148; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners meet the Oakland Athletics with a 1-0 series lead.

Oakland is 3-13 at home and 6-24 overall. The Athletics have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .306.

Seattle has gone 6-7 on the road and 13-16 overall. The Mariners have a 5-9 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shea Langeliers has two doubles, a triple and six home runs for the Athletics. Brent Rooker is 11-for-32 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Jarred Kelenic leads the Mariners with seven home runs while slugging .617. Julio Rodriguez is 9-for-38 with a double, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .224 batting average, 7.53 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .189 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Athletics: Aledmys Diaz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Martinez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (personal), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Seth Brown: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Julio Rodriguez: day-to-day (back), Easton McGee: 15-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press