Cloudy
50 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics meet in game 2 of series

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Seattle Mariners (13-16, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (6-24, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (1-1, 4.23 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (0-2, 6.23 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mariners -175, Athletics +148; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners meet the Oakland Athletics with a 1-0 series lead.

Oakland is 3-13 at home and 6-24 overall. The Athletics have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .306.

Seattle has gone 6-7 on the road and 13-16 overall. The Mariners have a 5-9 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shea Langeliers has two doubles, a triple and six home runs for the Athletics. Brent Rooker is 11-for-32 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Jarred Kelenic leads the Mariners with seven home runs while slugging .617. Julio Rodriguez is 9-for-38 with a double, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .224 batting average, 7.53 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .189 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Athletics: Aledmys Diaz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Martinez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (personal), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Seth Brown: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Julio Rodriguez: day-to-day (back), Easton McGee: 15-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 