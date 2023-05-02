Dodgers host the Phillies on home winning streak

Philadelphia Phillies (15-14, fourth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (16-13, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Matt Strahm (2-2, 2.31 ERA, .81 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (3-3, 4.41 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -165, Phillies +140; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers, on a four-game home winning streak, host the Philadelphia Phillies.

Los Angeles has a 16-13 record overall and a 10-6 record at home. The Dodgers have gone 11-4 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Philadelphia has gone 7-10 on the road and 15-14 overall. The Phillies have the second-ranked team batting average in the NL at .272.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Muncy is fourth on the Dodgers with 12 extra base hits (a double and 11 home runs). J.D. Martinez is 8-for-34 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Brandon Marsh leads the Phillies with a .337 batting average, and has seven doubles, four triples, four home runs, 13 walks and 14 RBI. Nicholas Castellanos is 13-for-36 with four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .209 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by two runs

Phillies: 7-3, .246 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: J.D. Martinez: 10-Day IL (back), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (groin), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (knee), Andrew Bellatti: 15-Day IL (tricep), Darick Hall: 10-Day IL (thumb), Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (elbow), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Nick Nelson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press