Drizzle
48.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Dodgers host the Phillies on home winning streak

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Philadelphia Phillies (15-14, fourth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (16-13, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Matt Strahm (2-2, 2.31 ERA, .81 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (3-3, 4.41 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -165, Phillies +140; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers, on a four-game home winning streak, host the Philadelphia Phillies.

Los Angeles has a 16-13 record overall and a 10-6 record at home. The Dodgers have gone 11-4 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Philadelphia has gone 7-10 on the road and 15-14 overall. The Phillies have the second-ranked team batting average in the NL at .272.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Muncy is fourth on the Dodgers with 12 extra base hits (a double and 11 home runs). J.D. Martinez is 8-for-34 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Brandon Marsh leads the Phillies with a .337 batting average, and has seven doubles, four triples, four home runs, 13 walks and 14 RBI. Nicholas Castellanos is 13-for-36 with four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .209 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by two runs

Phillies: 7-3, .246 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: J.D. Martinez: 10-Day IL (back), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (groin), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (knee), Andrew Bellatti: 15-Day IL (tricep), Darick Hall: 10-Day IL (thumb), Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (elbow), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Nick Nelson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 