Light Rain
49.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Cardinals begin 3-game series at home against the Angels

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Los Angeles Angels (15-14, third in the AL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (10-19, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (2-1, 3.16 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Cardinals: Steven Matz (0-3, 6.23 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Cardinals -130, Angels +110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Los Angeles Angels to begin a three-game series.

St. Louis has a 10-19 record overall and a 5-8 record in home games. The Cardinals have a 7-3 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Los Angeles is 15-14 overall and 7-9 on the road. The Angels are 9-5 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Edman has four doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 RBI while hitting .267 for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 12-for-41 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Mike Trout leads the Angels with a .308 batting average, and has nine doubles, seven home runs, 14 walks and 18 RBI. Shohei Ohtani is 14-for-42 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, .237 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Angels: 6-4, .277 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Packy Naughton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (groin)

Angels: Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 15-Day IL (elbow), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Tepera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Jared Walsh: 10-Day IL (headaches), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 