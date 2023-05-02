Cardinals begin 3-game series at home against the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (15-14, third in the AL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (10-19, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (2-1, 3.16 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Cardinals: Steven Matz (0-3, 6.23 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Cardinals -130, Angels +110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Los Angeles Angels to begin a three-game series.

St. Louis has a 10-19 record overall and a 5-8 record in home games. The Cardinals have a 7-3 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Los Angeles is 15-14 overall and 7-9 on the road. The Angels are 9-5 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Edman has four doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 RBI while hitting .267 for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 12-for-41 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Mike Trout leads the Angels with a .308 batting average, and has nine doubles, seven home runs, 14 walks and 18 RBI. Shohei Ohtani is 14-for-42 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, .237 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Angels: 6-4, .277 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Packy Naughton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (groin)

Angels: Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 15-Day IL (elbow), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Tepera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Jared Walsh: 10-Day IL (headaches), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press