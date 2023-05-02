Giants try to break road skid, face the Astros

San Francisco Giants (11-17, fourth in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (16-13, second in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (2-1, 2.70 ERA, .93 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Astros: Hunter Brown (3-0, 2.37 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Astros -171, Giants +145; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants hit the road against the Houston Astros looking to end a three-game road skid.

Houston is 16-13 overall and 8-9 in home games. Astros hitters have a collective .321 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the AL.

San Francisco is 11-17 overall and 4-10 on the road. The Giants have gone 9-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mauricio Dubon has a .317 batting average to lead the Astros, and has seven doubles and a triple. Jeremy Pena is 13-for-40 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

J.D. Davis ranks fourth on the Giants with eight extra base hits (two doubles and six home runs). LaMonte Wade Jr is 11-for-33 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .242 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Giants: 5-5, .246 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Luis Garcia: day-to-day (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (back), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (spine), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (thumb)

Giants: Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (calf), Sean Manaea: day-to-day (knee), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Darin Ruf: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Bryce Johnson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press