Dodgers host the Phillies in first of 3-game series

By AP News

Philadelphia Phillies (15-13, fourth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (16-13, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Taijuan Walker (2-1, 4.97 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, one strikeout)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -168, Phillies +143; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers start a three-game series at home against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday.

Los Angeles is 16-13 overall and 9-6 at home. The Dodgers have the ninth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .434.

Philadelphia is 15-13 overall and 7-9 in road games. The Phillies have the best team batting average in the NL at .276.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Muncy has a double and 11 home runs for the Dodgers. James Outman is 12-for-39 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with six home runs while slugging .417. Nicholas Castellanos is 14-for-36 with a double, four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .209 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by two runs

Phillies: 8-2, .256 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: J.D. Martinez: 10-Day IL (back), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (groin), Miguel Rojas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (knee), Taijuan Walker: day-to-day (forearm), Andrew Bellatti: 15-Day IL (tricep), Darick Hall: 10-Day IL (thumb), Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (elbow), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Nick Nelson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

