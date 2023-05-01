Astros host the Giants to begin 3-game series

San Francisco Giants (11-16, fourth in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (14-13, second in the AL West)

Houston; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Ross Stripling (0-1, 6.89 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Astros: Luis Garcia (2-2, 4.00 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Astros -190, Giants +161; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the San Francisco Giants to begin a three-game series.

Houston has a 7-9 record at home and a 14-13 record overall. The Astros are 9-2 in games when they did not give up a home run.

San Francisco has an 11-16 record overall and a 4-9 record on the road. The Giants have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .321.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has three doubles and five home runs for the Astros. Mauricio Dubon is 11-for-43 with three doubles and a triple over the past 10 games.

Thairo Estrada leads the Giants with a .346 batting average, and has seven doubles, four home runs, five walks and 10 RBI. Mike Yastrzemski is 14-for-37 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .231 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Giants: 5-5, .251 batting average, 5.83 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (back), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (spine), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (thumb)

Giants: Sean Manaea: day-to-day (knee), Brandon Crawford: day-to-day (calf), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Darin Ruf: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Bryce Johnson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press