Reds look to extend win streak, play the Athletics

Cincinnati Reds (12-15, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (5-23, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Lodolo (2-1, 6.31 ERA, 1.87 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (0-2, 7.82 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Reds -150, Athletics +129; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will try to keep their five-game win streak alive when they visit the Oakland Athletics.

Oakland has a 5-23 record overall and a 2-12 record in home games. The Athletics rank eighth in the AL with 31 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Cincinnati has a 3-9 record on the road and a 12-15 record overall. The Reds have a 3-1 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shea Langeliers has two doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 RBI while hitting .233 for the Athletics. Brent Rooker is 10-for-29 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Jonathan India has eight doubles, a home run and 11 RBI for the Reds. Wil Myers is 8-for-34 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .223 batting average, 8.58 ERA, outscored by 42 runs

Reds: 5-5, .248 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Aledmys Diaz: day-to-day (hamstring), Adrian Martinez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (personal), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Seth Brown: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Connor Overton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press