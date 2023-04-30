Estrada leads Giants against the Padres after 4-hit game

San Francisco Giants (11-15, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (14-14, third in the NL West)

Mexico City; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Cobb (1-1, 1.91 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (1-2, 3.00 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Padres -147, Giants +126; over/under is 20 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants play the San Diego Padres after Thairo Estrada’s four-hit game on Saturday.

San Diego has a 14-14 record overall and a 6-8 record at home. The Padres have gone 10-2 in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Francisco is 11-15 overall and 4-8 in road games. The Giants have a 5-1 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts is third on the Padres with 10 extra base hits (four doubles and six home runs). Manny Machado is 9-for-39 with two doubles, three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Estrada has a .350 batting average to lead the Giants, and has seven doubles and four home runs. Mike Yastrzemski is 12-for-37 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .217 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Giants: 6-4, .243 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Padres: Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb sprain), David Dahl: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Engel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 15-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Giants: Sean Manaea: day-to-day (knee), Brandon Crawford: day-to-day (calf), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Darin Ruf: 10-Day IL (wrist), Joey Bart: day-to-day (groin), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Bryce Johnson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press