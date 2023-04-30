Partly Cloudy
Dodgers aim to sweep series against the Cardinals

By AP News

St. Louis Cardinals (10-17, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (14-13, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jake Woodford (1-2, 5.47 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Dodgers: Noah Syndergaard (0-3, 6.58 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -145, Cardinals +124; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers and the St. Louis Cardinals square off in the final game of a three-game series. The Dodgers will sweep the series with a win.

Los Angeles is 14-13 overall and 8-6 in home games. The Dodgers have gone 11-3 in games when they record eight or more hits.

St. Louis is 10-17 overall and 5-10 in road games. The Cardinals have a 6-3 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Muncy has 11 home runs, 23 walks and 22 RBI while hitting .250 for the Dodgers. James Outman is 10-for-38 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Nolan Gorman has five doubles and six home runs for the Cardinals. Tommy Edman is 8-for-25 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .213 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by three runs

Cardinals: 3-7, .257 batting average, 4.28 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Dodgers: J.D. Martinez: 10-Day IL (back), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (groin), Miguel Rojas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cardinals: Packy Naughton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (groin)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

