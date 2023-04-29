Mostly Clear
64.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Angels bring road slide into matchup against the Brewers

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Los Angeles Angels (14-13, third in the AL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (17-9, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (0-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (2-1, 4.55 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Brewers -149, Angels +127; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels visit the Milwaukee Brewers looking to end a three-game road losing streak.

Milwaukee has an 8-5 record in home games and a 17-9 record overall. The Brewers are 13-0 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Los Angeles is 14-13 overall and 6-8 in road games. The Angels have a 9-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with 10 extra base hits (two doubles and eight home runs). Brian Anderson is 10-for-39 with a double, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Hunter Renfroe has seven doubles, seven home runs and 20 RBI for the Angels. Brandon Drury is 12-for-36 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .222 batting average, 3.82 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Angels: 5-5, .271 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Luis Urias: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Gus Varland: 15-Day IL (hand), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (groin), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Jose Quijada: 15-Day IL (elbow), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Tepera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Jared Walsh: 10-Day IL (headaches), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 