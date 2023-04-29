Mostly Clear
Padres begin 2-game series with the Giants

By AP News

San Francisco Giants (11-14, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (13-14, third in the NL West)

Mexico City; Saturday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Sean Manaea (0-1, 6.61 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (1-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Padres -181, Giants +154; over/under is 15 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the San Francisco Giants on Saturday to open a two-game series.

San Diego has a 5-8 record at home and a 13-14 record overall. The Padres have a 9-2 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Francisco has an 11-14 record overall and a 4-7 record in road games. The Giants have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .319.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts leads the Padres with a .316 batting average, and has four doubles, five home runs, 14 walks and 12 RBI. Jake Cronenworth is 7-for-36 with five RBI over the past 10 games.

Thairo Estrada has five doubles and four home runs for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 13-for-39 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .188 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Giants: 6-4, .229 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Padres: Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb sprain), David Dahl: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Engel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 15-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Giants: Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Darin Ruf: 10-Day IL (wrist), Joey Bart: day-to-day (groin), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Bryce Johnson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

