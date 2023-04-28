Clear
Brewers host the Angels to open 3-game series

By AP News

Los Angeles Angels (14-12, third in the AL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (16-9, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Anderson (1-0, 7.20 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Brewers: Wade Miley (3-1, 1.96 ERA, .96 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Brewers -140, Angels +119; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers begin a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

Milwaukee has a 7-5 record in home games and a 16-9 record overall. The Brewers rank fifth in the NL with 32 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Los Angeles has a 6-7 record on the road and a 14-12 record overall. The Angels have a 9-5 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames has four doubles and four home runs for the Brewers. Rowdy Tellez is 7-for-32 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Hunter Renfroe leads the Angels with seven home runs while slugging .573. Mike Trout is 14-for-45 with four doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .211 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Angels: 6-4, .270 batting average, 4.69 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Luis Urias: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Gus Varland: 15-Day IL (hand), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (groin), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Tepera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Jared Walsh: 10-Day IL (headaches), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

