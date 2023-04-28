Clear
Athletics head into matchup against the Reds on losing streak

By AP News

Cincinnati Reds (10-15, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (5-21, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Cessa (0-0); Athletics: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics head into a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds as losers of three in a row.

Oakland is 5-21 overall and 2-10 at home. The Athletics have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .304.

Cincinnati is 10-15 overall and 1-9 on the road. The Reds have a 3-1 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Esteury Ruiz leads the Athletics with a .258 batting average, and has five doubles, three walks and 10 RBI. Conner Capel is 10-for-30 over the past 10 games.

Tyler Stephenson leads the Reds with a .298 batting average, and has five doubles, 11 walks and 10 RBI. Nick Senzel is 9-for-32 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .203 batting average, 8.69 ERA, outscored by 50 runs

Reds: 4-6, .212 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Adrian Martinez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (personal), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Seth Brown: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Connor Overton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

