Clear
60.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Goldschmidt leads Cardinals against the Giants after 4-hit game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

St. Louis Cardinals (9-16, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (11-13, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (0-1, 7.46 ERA, 1.90 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (1-4, 5.28 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Giants -146, Cardinals +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals take on the San Francisco Giants after Paul Goldschmidt had four hits against the Giants on Wednesday.

San Francisco has an 11-13 record overall and a 7-6 record at home. The Giants have a 9-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

St. Louis is 9-16 overall and 4-8 in road games. Cardinals hitters have a collective .341 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams meet Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.D. Davis leads the Giants with five home runs while slugging .500. Mike Yastrzemski is 14-for-41 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Goldschmidt has eight doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI for the Cardinals. Tommy Edman is 9-for-30 with a double, a triple, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .233 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Cardinals: 3-7, .255 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Giants: Mike Yastrzemski: day-to-day (left side), Darin Ruf: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Bryce Johnson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Packy Naughton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (groin)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 