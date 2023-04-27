Cubs and Padres play with series tied 1-1

San Diego Padres (13-13, third in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (13-10, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Seth Lugo (2-1, 2.78 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Cubs: Hayden Wesneski (1-1, 4.67 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Padres -142, Cubs +120

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres play on Thursday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Chicago has gone 7-8 in home games and 13-10 overall. The Cubs have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .443.

San Diego has an 8-5 record on the road and a 13-13 record overall. The Padres have an 8-2 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with nine home runs while slugging .639. Nico Hoerner is 17-for-47 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Xander Bogaerts is third on the Padres with nine extra base hits (four doubles and five home runs). Matt Carpenter is 6-for-21 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .279 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Padres: 5-5, .184 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (groin), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb sprain), David Dahl: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Engel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 15-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press