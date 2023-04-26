Clear
Gomes leads Cubs against the Padres after 4-hit performance

By AP News

San Diego Padres (12-13, third in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (13-9, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Michael Wacha (2-1, 7.08 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Cubs: Drew Smyly (2-1, 3.13 ERA, .91 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs play the San Diego Padres after Yan Gomes had four hits against the Padres on Tuesday.

Chicago has a 13-9 record overall and a 7-7 record at home. The Cubs have the fifth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.33.

San Diego has gone 7-5 on the road and 12-13 overall. The Padres are 7-2 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has five doubles, a triple and two home runs for the Cubs. Gomes is 15-for-38 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto has three doubles, four home runs and nine RBI while hitting .188 for the Padres. Xander Bogaerts is 11-for-34 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .272 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Padres: 5-5, .193 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (groin), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb sprain), David Dahl: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Engel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 15-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

