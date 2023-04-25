Clear
Cubs play the Padres in first of 3-game series

By AP News

San Diego Padres (12-12, third in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (12-9, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (0-3, 6.50 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Cubs: Justin Steele (3-0, 1.44 ERA, .88 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Cubs -124, Padres +105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the San Diego Padres to begin a three-game series.

Chicago is 12-9 overall and 6-7 in home games. The Cubs have hit 28 total home runs to rank ninth in the majors.

San Diego has a 7-4 record on the road and a 12-12 record overall. The Padres have a 7-2 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago with nine home runs while slugging .679. Yan Gomes is 12-for-38 with four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Xander Bogaerts has four doubles and five home runs while hitting .330 for the Padres. Jake Cronenworth is 9-for-36 with four doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .279 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Padres: 5-5, .204 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (groin), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb sprain), David Dahl: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Engel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 15-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

