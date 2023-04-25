Clear
56.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Pirates take on the Dodgers in first of 3-game series

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Los Angeles Dodgers (12-11, second in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (16-7, first in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Noah Syndergaard (0-3, 4.91 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Pirates: Johan Oviedo (2-1, 2.22 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -129, Pirates +108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates begin a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh has a 7-3 record at home and a 16-7 record overall. The Pirates have hit 27 total home runs to rank sixth in the NL.

Los Angeles is 6-5 in road games and 12-11 overall. The Dodgers have the best team slugging percentage in the NL at .461.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew McCutchen has four doubles and four home runs for the Pirates. Ke’Bryan Hayes is 13-for-41 with three doubles, two triples and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 8-2, .274 batting average, 2.49 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .207 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chase De Jong: 15-Day IL (knee), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (groin), Miguel Rojas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Will Smith: 7-Day IL (concussion), Alex Reyes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 15-Day IL (knee), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (ankle), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 