Giants host the Cardinals to begin 4-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (9-13, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (7-13, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (2-2, 4.84 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Cobb (0-1, 2.79 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Cardinals -125, Giants +105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants start a four-game series at home against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.

San Francisco has a 4-6 record in home games and a 7-13 record overall. The Giants have a 1-3 record in games decided by one run.

St. Louis has a 4-5 record in road games and a 9-13 record overall. The Cardinals are 7-2 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada leads the Giants with four home runs while slugging .532. Wilmer Flores is 12-for-40 with a double, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Nolan Gorman has five doubles, six home runs and 22 RBI for the Cardinals. Willson Contreras is 11-for-30 with five doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .221 batting average, 4.88 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .251 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Giants: Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Bryce Johnson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Packy Naughton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (groin)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

