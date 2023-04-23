Angels rookie C Logan O’Hoppe needs surgery on torn labrum

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe needs surgery on a torn labrum in his left shoulder, cutting short his promising rookie season.

The Angels announced O’Hoppe’s diagnosis Sunday. While he hopes to play again this season, he is expected to need four to six months of recovery time.

The 23-year-old’s injury developed during the Angels’ most recent road trip. He first felt pain after swinging the bat last Monday in Boston, and a reoccurrence Thursday on another swing forced him out of the Angels’ game in New York in the ninth inning.

He was off to an outstanding start to the season after seizing the Angels’ starting job out of spring training, batting .283 with four homers and 13 RBIs in 16 games.

The Angels acquired O’Hoppe from Philadelphia last season in a trade for outfielder Brandon Marsh.

The Angels already were thin at catcher without Max Stassi, who hasn’t played this season due to a hip injury and a personal matter keeping him away from the team. Los Angeles’ current catchers are light-hitting pair Matt Thaiss and Chad Wallach.

