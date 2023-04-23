Mets face the Giants leading series 2-1

New York Mets (14-8, second in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (7-13, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tylor Megill (3-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Giants: Ross Stripling (0-1, 7.30 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mets -119, Giants +100; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco has a 7-13 record overall and a 3-6 record at home. The Giants have gone 3-12 in games when they have given up a home run.

New York has a 14-8 record overall and a 10-6 record in road games. The Mets have a 6-1 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Sunday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada has three home runs, five walks and six RBI while hitting .329 for the Giants. Wilmer Flores is 13-for-44 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 10 home runs, 11 walks and 23 RBI while hitting .279 for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 22-for-44 with five doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .221 batting average, 4.88 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Mets: 8-2, .272 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Joc Pederson: 10-Day IL (wrist), Bryce Johnson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (back spasms), Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (calf), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (teres major), Stephen Ridings: 15-Day IL (lat), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press