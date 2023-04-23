Clear
Padres face the Diamondbacks leading series 2-1

By AP News

San Diego Padres (11-12, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (12-10, first in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (0-2, 3.44 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Drey Jameson (2-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Padres -146, Diamondbacks +124; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take a 2-1 advantage into the next game of the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona is 12-10 overall and 6-4 in home games. The Diamondbacks have the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play at .265.

San Diego is 6-4 on the road and 11-12 overall. The Padres are 7-2 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Sunday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Padres have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll leads the Diamondbacks with four home runs while slugging .506. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 13-for-44 with four doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Xander Bogaerts has four doubles, five home runs and 12 RBI for the Padres. Jake Cronenworth is 8-for-36 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .272 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Padres: 4-6, .196 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Jose Herrera: day-to-day (head), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (forearm), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb sprain), David Dahl: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Engel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 15-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

