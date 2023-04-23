Clear
Rangers meet the Athletics after Garcia’s 3-home run game

By AP News

Oakland Athletics (4-17, fifth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (13-7, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Kyle Muller (0-1, 7.23 ERA, 1.98 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Rangers: Jacob deGrom (1-0, 3.48 ERA, .87 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rangers -348, Athletics +275; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Oakland Athletics after Adolis Garcia hit three home runs on Saturday in an 18-3 win over the Athletics.

Texas is 7-4 in home games and 13-7 overall. Rangers hitters are batting a collective .260, which ranks second in the AL.

Oakland has gone 2-7 on the road and 4-17 overall. Athletics hitters have a collective .307 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the AL.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has four doubles, four home runs and 20 RBI while hitting .296 for the Rangers. Josh Jung is 14-for-42 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Tony Kemp has two doubles and a home run for the Athletics. Brent Rooker is 13-for-34 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3, .270 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 37 runs

Athletics: 2-8, .241 batting average, 8.29 ERA, outscored by 47 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Jacob deGrom: day-to-day (wrist), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Howard: 60-Day IL (lat), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (knee), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Leody Taveras: 10-Day IL (oblique), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (personal), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Domingo Acevedo: 15-Day IL (back), Seth Brown: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

