Angels and Royals play with series tied 1-1

Kansas City Royals (5-16, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (10-11, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jordan Lyles (0-3, 4.26 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -207, Royals +173; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels and Kansas City Royals play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Los Angeles is 10-11 overall and 4-4 in home games. The Angels have a 6-3 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Kansas City has a 5-16 record overall and a 4-4 record on the road. The Royals have a 4-1 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Renfroe leads the Angels with six home runs while slugging .588. Mike Trout is 11-for-41 with four doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has two doubles, two triples, three home runs and eight RBI for the Royals. Vinnie Pasquantino is 10-for-37 with three doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .242 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Royals: 2-8, .241 batting average, 6.76 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Logan O’Hoppe: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Tepera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Jared Walsh: 10-Day IL (headaches), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Kris Bubic: 15-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Waters: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press