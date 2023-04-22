Cloudy
Mets bring road win streak into matchup with the Giants

By AP News

New York Mets (13-7, second in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (6-12, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (1-2, 6.10 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (0-4, 6.08 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Giants -124, Mets +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets hit the road against the San Francisco Giants aiming to continue a three-game road winning streak.

San Francisco has a 6-12 record overall and a 2-6 record at home. The Giants are 0-3 in games decided by one run.

New York has a 10-5 record in road games and a 13-7 record overall. Mets pitchers have a collective 4.14 ERA, which ranks fifth in the NL.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Yastrzemski has four doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI while hitting .257 for the Giants. Wilmer Flores is 12-for-41 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso is second on the Mets with 11 extra base hits (a double and 10 home runs). Francisco Lindor is 9-for-36 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .220 batting average, 4.78 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Mets: 8-2, .251 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Joc Pederson: 10-Day IL (wrist), Bryce Johnson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Starling Marte: day-to-day (neck stiffness), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (back spasms), Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (calf), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (teres major), Stephen Ridings: 15-Day IL (lat), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

