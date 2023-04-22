Cloudy
Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Diego Padres Saturday

By AP News

San Diego Padres (10-12, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (12-9, first in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (0-0); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (1-2, 3.38 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Padres -147, Diamondbacks +126; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Diego Padres on Saturday.

Arizona has gone 6-3 at home and 12-9 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 10-3 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

San Diego has gone 5-4 in road games and 10-12 overall. The Padres are 4-8 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll leads Arizona with four home runs while slugging .493. Pavin Smith is 8-for-24 with two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Xander Bogaerts has four doubles and five home runs while hitting .349 for the Padres. Jake Cronenworth is 8-for-34 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .262 batting average, 4.86 ERA, even run differential

Padres: 3-7, .197 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Jose Herrera: day-to-day (head), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (forearm), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb sprain), David Dahl: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (toe), Adam Engel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 15-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

