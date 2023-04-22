Cloudy
58.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Athletics meet the Rangers with 1-0 series lead

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Oakland Athletics (4-16, fifth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (12-7, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Shintaro Fujinami (0-3, 11.37 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Rangers: Andrew Heaney (1-1, 4.97 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rangers -232, Athletics +193; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics face the Texas Rangers leading the series 1-0.

Texas has gone 6-4 in home games and 12-7 overall. The Rangers have a 9-0 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Oakland has gone 2-6 on the road and 4-16 overall. The Athletics are 2-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Lowe has seven doubles, two home runs and 14 RBI for the Rangers. Jonah Heim is 13-for-36 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Brent Rooker has a double and four home runs while hitting .325 for the Athletics. Shea Langeliers is 8-for-34 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3, .255 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Athletics: 2-8, .250 batting average, 7.69 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Jacob deGrom: day-to-day (wrist), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Howard: 60-Day IL (lat), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (knee), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Leody Taveras: 10-Day IL (oblique), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (personal), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Domingo Acevedo: 15-Day IL (back), Seth Brown: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 