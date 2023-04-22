Athletics meet the Rangers with 1-0 series lead

Oakland Athletics (4-16, fifth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (12-7, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Shintaro Fujinami (0-3, 11.37 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Rangers: Andrew Heaney (1-1, 4.97 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rangers -232, Athletics +193; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics face the Texas Rangers leading the series 1-0.

Texas has gone 6-4 in home games and 12-7 overall. The Rangers have a 9-0 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Oakland has gone 2-6 on the road and 4-16 overall. The Athletics are 2-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Lowe has seven doubles, two home runs and 14 RBI for the Rangers. Jonah Heim is 13-for-36 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Brent Rooker has a double and four home runs while hitting .325 for the Athletics. Shea Langeliers is 8-for-34 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3, .255 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Athletics: 2-8, .250 batting average, 7.69 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Jacob deGrom: day-to-day (wrist), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Howard: 60-Day IL (lat), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (knee), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Leody Taveras: 10-Day IL (oblique), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (personal), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Domingo Acevedo: 15-Day IL (back), Seth Brown: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press