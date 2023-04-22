Angels host the Royals on 3-game home win streak

Kansas City Royals (4-16, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (10-10, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (0-3, 4.03 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Angels: Tyler Anderson (1-0, 6.75 ERA, 1.84 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -187, Royals +158; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they face the Kansas City Royals.

Los Angeles has a 4-3 record at home and a 10-10 record overall. Angels pitchers have a collective 3.65 ERA, which ranks 10th in the majors.

Kansas City is 4-16 overall and 3-4 on the road. The Royals have gone 3-1 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has two doubles and four home runs for the Angels. Logan O’Hoppe is 10-for-33 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has two doubles, two triples and three home runs while hitting .260 for the Royals. Vinnie Pasquantino is 10-for-36 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .230 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored by three runs

Royals: 1-9, .221 batting average, 7.04 ERA, outscored by 42 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Logan O’Hoppe: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Tepera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Jared Walsh: 10-Day IL (headaches), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Kris Bubic: 15-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Waters: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press