Mets bring 1-0 series advantage over Giants into game 2

By AP News

New York Mets (12-7, second in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (6-11, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Joey Lucchesi (0-0); Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (1-0, 1.42 ERA, .63 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Giants -111, Mets -109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets lead 1-0 in a four-game series against the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco has gone 2-5 in home games and 6-11 overall. The Giants have a 4-1 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

New York is 12-7 overall and 9-5 in road games. Mets hitters have a collective .337 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in MLB play.

The teams meet Friday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada has four doubles and three home runs while hitting .324 for the Giants. Michael Conforto is 7-for-22 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso ranks second on the Mets with 10 extra base hits (a double and nine home runs). Francisco Lindor is 9-for-35 with four doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .232 batting average, 4.49 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Mets: 7-3, .240 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Joc Pederson: 10-Day IL (wrist), Bryce Johnson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Starling Marte: day-to-day (neck stiffness), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (back spasms), Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (calf), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (teres major), Stephen Ridings: 15-Day IL (lat), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

