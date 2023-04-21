Clear
Athletics aim to end 7-game skid, play the Rangers

By AP News

Oakland Athletics (3-16, fifth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (12-6, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (0-1, 4.60 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Rangers: Jon Gray (1-1, 3.21 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rangers -208, Athletics +175; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics enter the matchup with the Texas Rangers as losers of seven straight games.

Texas has gone 6-3 at home and 12-6 overall. The Rangers have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .415.

Oakland has a 1-6 record in road games and a 3-16 record overall. The Athletics have a 1-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien leads the Rangers with a .293 batting average, and has four doubles, four home runs, six walks and 18 RBI. Josh Jung is 12-for-41 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker leads Oakland with four home runs while slugging .676. Shea Langeliers is 8-for-34 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 8-2, .257 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 38 runs

Athletics: 1-9, .252 batting average, 7.88 ERA, outscored by 41 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Jacob deGrom: day-to-day (wrist), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jon Gray: day-to-day (forearm), Spencer Howard: 60-Day IL (lat), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (knee), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Leody Taveras: 10-Day IL (oblique), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (personal), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brent Rooker: day-to-day (hamstring), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Domingo Acevedo: 15-Day IL (back), Seth Brown: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

