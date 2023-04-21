Padres face the Diamondbacks with 1-0 series lead

San Diego Padres (9-11, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (11-8, first in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Seth Lugo (2-0, 2.70 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (2-1, 3.33 ERA, .95 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Padres -111, Diamondbacks -108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres meet the Arizona Diamondbacks leading the series 1-0.

Arizona is 5-3 at home and 11-8 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 4-1 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

San Diego has gone 5-3 in road games and 9-11 overall. The Padres are 4-8 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams match up Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll has five doubles and four home runs for the Diamondbacks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 12-for-38 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Trent Grisham has seven doubles and four home runs for the Padres. Jake Cronenworth is 7-for-32 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .264 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Padres: 3-7, .204 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Jose Herrera: day-to-day (head), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (forearm), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb sprain), David Dahl: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (toe), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Adam Engel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 15-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press