Royals bring 6-game losing streak into matchup with the Angels

By AP News

Kansas City Royals (4-15, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (9-10, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Taylor Clarke (1-0, 6.75 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Angels: Shohei Ohtani (2-0, .86 ERA, .91 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -284, Royals +233; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals head into the matchup against the Los Angeles Angels after losing six games in a row.

Los Angeles has a 9-10 record overall and a 3-3 record at home. The Angels have gone 6-3 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Kansas City has a 4-15 record overall and a 3-3 record on the road. The Royals have a 2-1 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout has six doubles, three home runs and nine RBI while hitting .299 for the Angels. Gio Urshela is 12-for-40 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

Salvador Perez has five doubles, two home runs and seven RBI for the Royals. Vinnie Pasquantino is 11-for-35 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .230 batting average, 3.65 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Royals: 1-9, .225 batting average, 7.14 ERA, outscored by 42 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Logan O’Hoppe: day-to-day (shoulder), Ryan Tepera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Jared Walsh: 10-Day IL (headaches), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Kris Bubic: 15-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Waters: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

