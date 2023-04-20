Clear
67.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Cubs take on the Dodgers in first of 4-game series

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Los Angeles Dodgers (9-10, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (11-6, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Michael Grove (0-1, 9.00 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Cubs: Jameson Taillon (0-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Cubs -116, Dodgers -103; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday to begin a four-game series.

Chicago has gone 5-4 in home games and 11-6 overall. The Cubs are 6-2 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Los Angeles is 3-4 in road games and 9-10 overall. The Dodgers have a 4-8 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams match up Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with eight home runs while slugging .754. Nico Hoerner is 15-for-42 with three doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Max Muncy has seven home runs and 15 RBI while hitting .237 for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 11-for-40 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .290 batting average, 2.49 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .218 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Miguel Rojas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Chris Taylor: day-to-day (side), Will Smith: 7-Day IL (concussion), Alex Reyes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 15-Day IL (knee), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (ankle), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 