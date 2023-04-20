Cubs take on the Dodgers in first of 4-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (9-10, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (11-6, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Michael Grove (0-1, 9.00 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Cubs: Jameson Taillon (0-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Cubs -116, Dodgers -103; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday to begin a four-game series.

Chicago has gone 5-4 in home games and 11-6 overall. The Cubs are 6-2 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Los Angeles is 3-4 in road games and 9-10 overall. The Dodgers have a 4-8 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams match up Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with eight home runs while slugging .754. Nico Hoerner is 15-for-42 with three doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Max Muncy has seven home runs and 15 RBI while hitting .237 for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 11-for-40 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .290 batting average, 2.49 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .218 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Miguel Rojas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Chris Taylor: day-to-day (side), Will Smith: 7-Day IL (concussion), Alex Reyes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 15-Day IL (knee), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (ankle), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press